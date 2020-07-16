1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning

Pre-qualifications: no previous evictions, monthly income of $3,000, average credit score of 600 or better.



1-bed, 1-bath 2nd story apartment available now in downtown Richmond. Perfect for a young professional, this space features a huge bedroom and is within walking distance to shops and local restaurants. One dedicated parking spot available as well as ample street parking. There is a stackable washer/dryer in the rear room which can also be used as an office. From that room there is a balcony which leads to a shared back yard surrounded by a privacy fence.