All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2

1828 Parkwood Avenue · (804) 993-3058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
The Fan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1828 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Pre-qualifications: no previous evictions, monthly income of $3,000, average credit score of 600 or better.

1-bed, 1-bath 2nd story apartment available now in downtown Richmond. Perfect for a young professional, this space features a huge bedroom and is within walking distance to shops and local restaurants. One dedicated parking spot available as well as ample street parking. There is a stackable washer/dryer in the rear room which can also be used as an office. From that room there is a balcony which leads to a shared back yard surrounded by a privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1828 Parkwood Avenue - 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kensington Court
2900 Kensington Ave
Richmond, VA 23221
Pohlig Box Factory
2411 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
2001 East
2001 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23223
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way
Richmond, VA 23226
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street
Richmond, VA 23231
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd
Richmond, VA 23224
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street
Richmond, VA 23230

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity