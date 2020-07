Amenities

1226 Boulder Creek Rd Available 10/05/20 Boulder Park Townhomes - 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths - ALL FOR $1600.00 Per Month - Brick 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Townhome with a 1 Car Attached Garage Conveniently Located Right off Chippenham Parkway. Home Features Living and Family Room and Kitchen/Breakfast Room and Office. Master BR with Master Bath. (Jacuzzi Tub). Separate Utility Room.Home Heats by Forced Hot Air/Gas and Central Air. Patio and Fenced in Back Yard.



Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/vacancies



