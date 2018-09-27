All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1208 North 22nd Street

1208 North 22nd Street · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1208 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 North 22nd Street · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill Ready NOW! - Beautifully renovated, three bedroom, two and 1/2 bathroom home in Church Hill available NOW! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond and MCV. Within walking/biking distance to many of the best foodie spots RVA has to offer including Union Market and around the corner from The Roosevelt, Metzger Bar & Butchery, Dutch & Co., Sub Rosa Bakery, Alamo BBQ, Proper Pie Co. and more. Close to Chimborazo Park, Libby Hill, the James River and many other trails.

Schedule a time to view it TODAY, because it will NOT last long!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Pets considered on case by case basis at $25 per pet, per month. $50 non-refundable application fee to apply for all applicants over 18 years old, $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5806568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 North 22nd Street have any available units?
1208 North 22nd Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 North 22nd Street have?
Some of 1208 North 22nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 North 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 North 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 North 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 North 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1208 North 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 1208 North 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 North 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 North 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 North 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1208 North 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 North 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1208 North 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 North 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 North 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
