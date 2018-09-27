1208 North 22nd Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill Ready NOW! - Beautifully renovated, three bedroom, two and 1/2 bathroom home in Church Hill available NOW! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond and MCV. Within walking/biking distance to many of the best foodie spots RVA has to offer including Union Market and around the corner from The Roosevelt, Metzger Bar & Butchery, Dutch & Co., Sub Rosa Bakery, Alamo BBQ, Proper Pie Co. and more. Close to Chimborazo Park, Libby Hill, the James River and many other trails.



Schedule a time to view it TODAY, because it will NOT last long!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Pets considered on case by case basis at $25 per pet, per month. $50 non-refundable application fee to apply for all applicants over 18 years old, $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE5806568)