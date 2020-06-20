103 West Jackson Street

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 :Location! Location! Location!

This well maintained1890's home although 100% renovated, has retained it's old world charm while offering modern conveniences. Features include 10 ft ceilings, 3 spacious bedrms,2 1/2 baths,living room with floor to ceiling windows, and dining room. Kitchen with brand new (only weeks old) stainless appliances, tiled floor, double bowl stainless sink and more. Beautifully maintained hard wood floors throughout up stairs and added wide planks down stairs. Custom / designer paint and fixtures thru-out such as tiled floors, high end vanity in the guest bath, hardwood stairs etc. Stackable washer and dryer convey as well. Front and rear yard newly sodded. Located in the highly sought after 'Hisortic Jackson Ward'. Minutes to VCU/MCV, interstates and downtown. This Home is a must see! Owner occupied currently buying a new home will be available August 1 for move in. 12 month lease to start, owner open to longer.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/103-w-jackson-st-richmond-va-23220-usa/6895e96a-588e-4283-a7bb-eba9497f3099



No Pets Allowed



