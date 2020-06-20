All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

103 West Jackson Street

103 West Jackson Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

103 West Jackson Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Jackson Ward

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1895 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1952 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 :Location! Location! Location!
This well maintained1890's home although 100% renovated, has retained it's old world charm while offering modern conveniences. Features include 10 ft ceilings, 3 spacious bedrms,2 1/2 baths,living room with floor to ceiling windows, and dining room. Kitchen with brand new (only weeks old) stainless appliances, tiled floor, double bowl stainless sink and more. Beautifully maintained hard wood floors throughout up stairs and added wide planks down stairs. Custom / designer paint and fixtures thru-out such as tiled floors, high end vanity in the guest bath, hardwood stairs etc. Stackable washer and dryer convey as well. Front and rear yard newly sodded. Located in the highly sought after 'Hisortic Jackson Ward'. Minutes to VCU/MCV, interstates and downtown. This Home is a must see! Owner occupied currently buying a new home will be available August 1 for move in. 12 month lease to start, owner open to longer.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/103-w-jackson-st-richmond-va-23220-usa/6895e96a-588e-4283-a7bb-eba9497f3099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 West Jackson Street have any available units?
103 West Jackson Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 West Jackson Street have?
Some of 103 West Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 West Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 West Jackson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 West Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 103 West Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 103 West Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 103 West Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 West Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 West Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 West Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 103 West Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 West Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 103 West Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 West Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 West Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.
