Home
/
Reston, VA
/
12020 TALIESIN PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12020 TALIESIN PLACE
12020 Taliesin Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
12020 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA 20190
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Excellent location! 1 minute walk to the town center. Top floor unit with balcony and great views. Extra loft space for office or makeshift bedroom. Move in fee of $200
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12020 TALIESIN PLACE have any available units?
12020 TALIESIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Reston, VA
.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reston Rent Report
.
Is 12020 TALIESIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12020 TALIESIN PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 TALIESIN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12020 TALIESIN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Reston
.
Does 12020 TALIESIN PLACE offer parking?
No, 12020 TALIESIN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12020 TALIESIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12020 TALIESIN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 TALIESIN PLACE have a pool?
No, 12020 TALIESIN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12020 TALIESIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12020 TALIESIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 TALIESIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 TALIESIN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 TALIESIN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 TALIESIN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
