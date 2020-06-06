201 N 23RD ST #C

Amenities

One bedroom loft style apartment right in the heart of downtown Purcellville. Located in the historic Contee Adams Seed Mill. Original exposed wood beams, plenty of storage with walk in closet and hall closet, lots of natural light, granite counter tops, washer and dryer in unit. One assigned parking spot and guest parking available. Walk to shops and restaurants or hop on your bike and get on the W, O & D trail just across the street. Views of charming downtown Purcellville from every window. Available immediately. Choose your own paint colors, painting allowance available.