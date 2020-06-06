All apartments in Purcellville
201 N 23RD ST #C
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:22 AM

201 N 23RD ST #C

201 North 23rd Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

201 North 23rd Street, Purcellville, VA 20132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
One bedroom loft style apartment right in the heart of downtown Purcellville. Located in the historic Contee Adams Seed Mill. Original exposed wood beams, plenty of storage with walk in closet and hall closet, lots of natural light, granite counter tops, washer and dryer in unit. One assigned parking spot and guest parking available. Walk to shops and restaurants or hop on your bike and get on the W, O & D trail just across the street. Views of charming downtown Purcellville from every window. Available immediately. Choose your own paint colors, painting allowance available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 N 23RD ST #C have any available units?
201 N 23RD ST #C has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 N 23RD ST #C have?
Some of 201 N 23RD ST #C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 N 23RD ST #C currently offering any rent specials?
201 N 23RD ST #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 N 23RD ST #C pet-friendly?
No, 201 N 23RD ST #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Purcellville.
Does 201 N 23RD ST #C offer parking?
Yes, 201 N 23RD ST #C does offer parking.
Does 201 N 23RD ST #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 N 23RD ST #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 N 23RD ST #C have a pool?
No, 201 N 23RD ST #C does not have a pool.
Does 201 N 23RD ST #C have accessible units?
No, 201 N 23RD ST #C does not have accessible units.
Does 201 N 23RD ST #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 N 23RD ST #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 N 23RD ST #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 N 23RD ST #C does not have units with air conditioning.
