Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Welcome Home to this Clean, Turn Key 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home offering over 1,600 sqft of living on a .23 acre lot! Great layout - Spacious Master Bedroom w. en suite Master Bathroom, Large Kitchen for entertaining and cooking in. Relaxing Front + Back Porch, Ample Parking and Mature Trees. Walkout Basement with half bath, laundry and plenty of storage. Walking distances to Downtown Purcellville, Community Center and more! 10 Miles to Leesburg.