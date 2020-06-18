All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:25 AM

3608 Turnpike Rd

3608 Turnpike Road · (757) 500-8247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3608 Turnpike Road, Portsmouth, VA 23707
Westhaven Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a Large Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in the Westhaven neighborhood of Portsmouth. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. This home features a loft that could be used as an office or playroom. Washer and Dryer included! Sec 8 Ok!

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...
- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH, HUD Housing Choice Voucher)
- Have a maximum of 8 occupants
- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults
- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities
- Not have any recent evictions
-Not have any convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or crimes against persons or property

MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.

SEC 8 APPLICANTS - Please include a copy of your voucher that identifies bedroom size along with your proof of income. Income must equal at least one times the current rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Turnpike Rd have any available units?
3608 Turnpike Rd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Turnpike Rd have?
Some of 3608 Turnpike Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Turnpike Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Turnpike Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Turnpike Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Turnpike Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Turnpike Rd offer parking?
No, 3608 Turnpike Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Turnpike Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 Turnpike Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Turnpike Rd have a pool?
No, 3608 Turnpike Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Turnpike Rd have accessible units?
No, 3608 Turnpike Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Turnpike Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Turnpike Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
