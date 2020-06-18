3608 Turnpike Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a Large Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in the Westhaven neighborhood of Portsmouth. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. This home features a loft that could be used as an office or playroom. Washer and Dryer included! Sec 8 Ok!



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...

- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH, HUD Housing Choice Voucher)

- Have a maximum of 8 occupants

- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults

- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities

- Not have any recent evictions

-Not have any convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or crimes against persons or property



MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.



SEC 8 APPLICANTS - Please include a copy of your voucher that identifies bedroom size along with your proof of income. Income must equal at least one times the current rent.