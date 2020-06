Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous well maintained ranch with a large yard. 3 bedroom, 1 story living with beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer and a cute breakfast nook, overlook your huge backyard and peaceful views of the golf course from your backyard deck. Over-sized detached garage has power. Convenient to everything. Application fee and security deposit in certified funds. Pets okay on a case by case, owner approval basis.