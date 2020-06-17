1008 Martin Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and recently remodeled stair way. New HVAC installed in 2019. First floor has two bedrooms w/ full bath. Second floor has two bedrooms w/ half bath. Spacious utility room with tons of storage. Huge backyard. Oversized detached garage behind home and long driveway. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $45 per adult applicant. Deposit and $150 lease prep fee due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Convenient to Chesapeake Square Mall, Restaurants, and Interstate. Move in ready!