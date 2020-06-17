All apartments in Portsmouth
Find more places like 1008 Martin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portsmouth, VA
/
1008 Martin Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:52 PM

1008 Martin Avenue

1008 Martin Avenue · (540) 625-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portsmouth
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1008 Martin Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23701
Hodges Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1295 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and recently remodeled stair way. New HVAC installed in 2019. First floor has two bedrooms w/ full bath. Second floor has two bedrooms w/ half bath. Spacious utility room with tons of storage. Huge backyard. Oversized detached garage behind home and long driveway. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $45 per adult applicant. Deposit and $150 lease prep fee due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Convenient to Chesapeake Square Mall, Restaurants, and Interstate. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Martin Avenue have any available units?
1008 Martin Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Martin Avenue have?
Some of 1008 Martin Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Martin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Martin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Martin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Martin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Martin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Martin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1008 Martin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Martin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Martin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1008 Martin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Martin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1008 Martin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Martin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Martin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1008 Martin Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct
Portsmouth, VA 23703
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway
Portsmouth, VA 23704

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 1 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 Bedrooms
Portsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Luxury Places
Portsmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Hampton, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edgefield

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity