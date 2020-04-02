All apartments in Pimmit Hills
7521 MAGARITY ROAD

7521 Magarity Road · No Longer Available
Location

7521 Magarity Road, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Location, location, location. Rare Opportunity for Expanded rambler in terrific close in location! Renovate, Expand, or teardown and build your Dream Home. Home is dated but livable. Great bones. Large master suite with new master bath, two additional bedrooms with hall bath. Pull down attic access. Large kitchen, eat in space and adjoining family room. Deck leads to large, level back yard. Minutes to Metro, Tysons and D.C.! Metro bus stop right outside! Sidewalks and curb parking are in the Fairfax County plans for this section of Magarity Road in addition to a cross walk at Tremayne Place! A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

