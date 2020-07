Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 Bed room, 1-bath detached sought-after neighborhood just minutes away from Tyson's Corner, West Falls Church Metro, and the Dulles Toll Road, I-495, I-66, and Rte. 7.3 Bedroom Detached Home Is Freshened Up & Available Immediately! Less than 1 miles from grocery stores, restaurants, shops and library.* Located In The Heart Of Pimmit Hills * Easy Access to Tysons Corner, McLean Eateries, TYSONS METRO, I495, I66!! * Long Driveway * AVAILABLE NOW! * Pictures to Follow Shortly!