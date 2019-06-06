1947 FAY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Rebuilt in 2013 with 3 levels above ground. Located in sought after Tysons Corner area. Boasts of 4 bedrooms and 5 full baths. The office on main level can be used as a bedroom. All hardwood floor throughout. Wide open flat back yard with a gigantic deck surrounding the rear of the house. Less than 1/2 mile to I-495, RT 7 and I-66. Short drive to Tysons Corner Shopping Center, Whole Food, Trader Joe's, Regional Library, Restaurants, theaters, and minutes to West Falls Church Metro Station and Maryland.