Pimmit Hills, VA
1947 FAY PLACE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

1947 FAY PLACE

1947 Fay Place · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Fay Place, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Rebuilt in 2013 with 3 levels above ground. Located in sought after Tysons Corner area. Boasts of 4 bedrooms and 5 full baths. The office on main level can be used as a bedroom. All hardwood floor throughout. Wide open flat back yard with a gigantic deck surrounding the rear of the house. Less than 1/2 mile to I-495, RT 7 and I-66. Short drive to Tysons Corner Shopping Center, Whole Food, Trader Joe's, Regional Library, Restaurants, theaters, and minutes to West Falls Church Metro Station and Maryland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 FAY PLACE have any available units?
1947 FAY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 1947 FAY PLACE have?
Some of 1947 FAY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 FAY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1947 FAY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 FAY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1947 FAY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 1947 FAY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1947 FAY PLACE offers parking.
Does 1947 FAY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1947 FAY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 FAY PLACE have a pool?
No, 1947 FAY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1947 FAY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1947 FAY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 FAY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 FAY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1947 FAY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1947 FAY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
