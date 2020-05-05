All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

1937 Hileman Road

1937 Hileman Road · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Hileman Road, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE: Due to Coronavirus, in-person showings of this property are on hold until May. If you're interested in this property, please provide your phone/email and we will contact you to discuss.

Three-bedroom, one-bath bungalow with wood floors in sought-after neighborhood just minutes away from Tyson's Corner, West Falls Church Metro, and the Dulles Toll Road, I-495, I-66, and Rte. 7. Quarter-acre wooded lot with expansive, fenced backyard with small patio. Small utility shed and driveway. Gas heat and cooking and ample cabinet space in kitchen; washer/dryer. Walking-friendly neighborhood with distance on sidewalks to Lemon Road Elementary and only a mile from Kilmer Middle School and 1-1/2 miles from Marshall High School. Close to parks, Pimmit Run, and Fairfax County library. One pet okay with $500 pet deposit.
Single family home that contains 884 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Hileman Road have any available units?
1937 Hileman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 1937 Hileman Road have?
Some of 1937 Hileman Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Hileman Road currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Hileman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Hileman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Hileman Road is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Hileman Road offer parking?
No, 1937 Hileman Road does not offer parking.
Does 1937 Hileman Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1937 Hileman Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Hileman Road have a pool?
No, 1937 Hileman Road does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Hileman Road have accessible units?
No, 1937 Hileman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Hileman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Hileman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 Hileman Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1937 Hileman Road has units with air conditioning.

