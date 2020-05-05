1937 Hileman Road

Amenities

NOTE: Due to Coronavirus, in-person showings of this property are on hold until May. If you're interested in this property, please provide your phone/email and we will contact you to discuss.



Three-bedroom, one-bath bungalow with wood floors in sought-after neighborhood just minutes away from Tyson's Corner, West Falls Church Metro, and the Dulles Toll Road, I-495, I-66, and Rte. 7. Quarter-acre wooded lot with expansive, fenced backyard with small patio. Small utility shed and driveway. Gas heat and cooking and ample cabinet space in kitchen; washer/dryer. Walking-friendly neighborhood with distance on sidewalks to Lemon Road Elementary and only a mile from Kilmer Middle School and 1-1/2 miles from Marshall High School. Close to parks, Pimmit Run, and Fairfax County library. One pet okay with $500 pet deposit.

Single family home that contains 884 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.