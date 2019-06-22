1840 LUSBY PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Enjoy living in this charming 3 bed, 1 bath single family home in the bustling Tysons Corner. Prepare your meals in this recently updated kitchen on this modern hand crafted concrete counter tops. Entertain your guests in the large deck backing to a gorgeous serene backyard. Located on a quiet cul de sac. Enjoy sitting in this gorgeous zen sunroom and listen to the rain drops hitting the roof. Take a short walk to McLean Metro or get access to I-66/I-495 within few minutes. Call today. This will not last.