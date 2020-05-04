All apartments in Pimmit Hills
1816 PIMMIT DRIVE

1816 Pimmit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1816 Pimmit Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Handsome 3 Bedroom Detached Home Is Freshened Up & Available Immediately! * Fresh Paint Through Out * Nice Looking Hardwood Floors Through Out * Bright & Cheerful Atmosphere * All Systems and Appliances In Normal Working Order & Warranted By Owner * Pets Case By Case w/Additional Deposit * Pet Rent $25 Extra Per Month * Professionally Cleaned * Located In The Heart Of Pimmit Hills * Easy Access to Tysons Corner, McLean Eateries, TYSONS METRO, I495, I66!! * Large, Level Yard (No fence) * Long Driveway * AVAILABLE NOW! * Pictures to Follow Shortly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE have any available units?
1816 PIMMIT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE have?
Some of 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1816 PIMMIT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 PIMMIT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

