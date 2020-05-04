1816 PIMMIT DRIVE

Amenities
Handsome 3 Bedroom Detached Home Is Freshened Up & Available Immediately! * Fresh Paint Through Out * Nice Looking Hardwood Floors Through Out * Bright & Cheerful Atmosphere * All Systems and Appliances In Normal Working Order & Warranted By Owner * Pets Case By Case w/Additional Deposit * Pet Rent $25 Extra Per Month * Professionally Cleaned * Located In The Heart Of Pimmit Hills * Easy Access to Tysons Corner, McLean Eateries, TYSONS METRO, I495, I66!! * Large, Level Yard (No fence) * Long Driveway * AVAILABLE NOW! * Pictures to Follow Shortly!