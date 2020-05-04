1816 PIMMIT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Handsome 3 Bedroom Detached Home Is Freshened Up & Available Immediately! * Fresh Paint Through Out * Nice Looking Hardwood Floors Through Out * Bright & Cheerful Atmosphere * All Systems and Appliances In Normal Working Order & Warranted By Owner * Pets Case By Case w/Additional Deposit * Pet Rent $25 Extra Per Month * Professionally Cleaned * Located In The Heart Of Pimmit Hills * Easy Access to Tysons Corner, McLean Eateries, TYSONS METRO, I495, I66!! * Large, Level Yard (No fence) * Long Driveway * AVAILABLE NOW! * Pictures to Follow Shortly!