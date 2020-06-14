Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Petersburg, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Petersburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
9 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
2 Units Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
38 Edmonds Ave
38 Edmonds Avenue, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1616 sqft
Brick 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths - Rancher- Cool Spring Gardens - Come See this Lovely 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath Rancher with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout and New Paint.

1 of 4

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG
2532 Bogese Drive, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
$100 discount on 1st months rent only for approved application that moves in no later than 12/15/19 - 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Petersburg

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
1 Unit Available
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
209 B S.
Results within 5 miles of Petersburg
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Shepherd Stadium
Contact for Availability
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
3413 Granby Street Unit C
3413 Granby St, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
3413 C Granby Street, Hopewell - 2 BR, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1201 Edgewood Boulevard
1201 Edgewood Blvd, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
Duplex Convenient to Ft. Lee - Renovated 2 bedroom duplex with central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, and large living room. Quiet street. No pets allowed. No smoking. ALL VIEWINGS ARE SCHEDULED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT SPRENTALS.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.
Results within 10 miles of Petersburg
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Enon
44 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Enon
1 Unit Available
1601 River Rock Road 203
1601 River Rock Road, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Unit 203 Available 07/01/20 Rivermont Crossing Apartments ! - Property Id: 270289 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3712 Medora PL
3712 Medora Place, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
3712 Medora PL Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Transitional with 2 Car Attached Garage - Ready to Move! This is a Beautiful 3 BR Home with Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
605 Eppes Street
605 Eppes Street, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1124 sqft
605 Eppes Street Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/14/2020 <<< - 3 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with stove and fridge. Stone Fireplace in dining area with French doors. Covered front porch. Rear deck.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13908 Bridgetown Circle
13908 Bridgetown Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Stunning 4 bdrm home off Harrowgate Rd in Chester - This stunning home is 2 minutes from downtown Chester and set in a great neighborhood. This home features a one car garage, a back deck with a private back yard and so much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Petersburg, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Petersburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

