3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Petersburg, VA
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 N Gillfield Dr
901 North Gillfield Drive, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1077 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Property Id: 296004 Newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms featuring - New flooring throughout the home - Generous space in bedrooms. Master bedroom with en suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 S. Jefferson Street
505 South Jefferson Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1176 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840263)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 Hinton Street
709 Hinton Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$825
- !!!!COMING SOON!!!! 3 bed, 2 bath home in Petersburg. There is a stove, refrigerator and microwave available. This unit has electric base board heat. No pets. No vouchers. (RLNE5818113)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Elm Street
143 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN PETERSBURG - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner will not
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2210 Van Dorn Street
2210 Van Dorn Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
This Brick rancher is located in the Pines Gardens Subdivision. Minutes away from local shopping areas. Just a few miles away from 95 near Crater rd.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
38 Edmonds Ave
38 Edmonds Avenue, Petersburg, VA
Brick 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths - Rancher- Cool Spring Gardens - Come See this Lovely 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath Rancher with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout and New Paint.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
8 Walta Circle
8 Walta Circle, Petersburg, VA
- *Shown by appointment only* This is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Petersburg. There is central air and heat and appliances will include a stove and refrigerator. Laundry hookups are available. No pets, No housing vouchers.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1551 Mt. Vernon Street
1551 Mount Vernon Street, Petersburg, VA
- SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. This unit has four bedrooms, two and one-half bath and comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. It has gas heat and central air. It will not accept pets or vouchers.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG
2532 Bogese Drive, Petersburg, VA
$100 discount on 1st months rent only for approved application that moves in no later than 12/15/19 - 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Petersburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Results within 5 miles of Petersburg
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 02:07pm
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
306 Perrymont Road
306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1088 sqft
306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell - 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher built in 2004 and offers approximately 1088 square feet of living space; living room, eat in kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and laundry closet, master bedroom has attached full
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
24301 River View Dr
24301 River View Drive, Dinwiddie County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 story home feels like new!. It has been completely updated with fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the downstairs accept 1/2 bath which is tile flooring.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.
Results within 10 miles of Petersburg
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Enon
42 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Southcreek Drive
1601 Southcreek Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home near Fort Lee - Property Id: 286653 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286653 Property Id 286653 (RLNE5841583)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
2508 Berry St
2508 Berry Street, Hopewell, VA
More Than Meets The Eye - This Cape Styled home offers more than meets the eye. The 1st level offers a spacious living room, an eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and sliding glass doors to the deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
727 Cobbs Point Lane
727 Cobbs Point Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is REMARKABLE!!! Its centrally located to a host of activities shopping, restaurants with quick access to all major interstates (I295, I95, I85).
