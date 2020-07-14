Sign Up
Union Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:39 AM
Union Flats
15 Market N St
·
(804) 554-3741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Petersburg
Location
15 Market N St, Petersburg, VA 23803
Petersburg Central Business District
Price and availability
VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Union Flats.
Amenities
24hr laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee:
$25 per applicant
Deposit:
$200 up to 2 times the monthly rent amount
Move-in Fees:
Pro-rated rent amount based on the date you move in.
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
fee:
$250
limit:
1
rent:
$25 per month
restrictions:
Breed and weight restrictions
Parking Details:
We offer plenty of parking for residents and guest behind our building.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Union Flats have any available units?
Union Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Petersburg, VA
.
What amenities does Union Flats have?
Some of Union Flats's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Union Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Union Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Union Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Union Flats is pet friendly.
Does Union Flats offer parking?
Yes, Union Flats offers parking.
Does Union Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Union Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Union Flats have a pool?
No, Union Flats does not have a pool.
Does Union Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Union Flats has accessible units.
Does Union Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Union Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Union Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Union Flats has units with air conditioning.
