Petersburg, VA
233 North Sycamore Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:47 AM

233 North Sycamore Street

233 North Sycamore Street · (804) 586-1196
Petersburg
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

233 North Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA 23803
Petersburg Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1109 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this OPPORTUNITY to be the First to live in this Spacious UPSCALE completely RENOVATED apartment in the HEART of OLDE TOWNE Petersburg! Walk out your apartment building and be in the HEART of restaurants and shops! Inside, you will be greeted with the historic charm of 10-ft ceilings, tall windows with window seats and Beautiful refinished original heart-of-pine wide-plank floors. This two bedroom apartment also boasts all the contemporary features and conveniences! The master bedroom which accommodates a king or queen bed features a walk-in closet and a full bath with a raised-height granite-top vanity. The second bedroom accommodates a queen bed! You will love the high-end modern Kitchen that boasts white shaker cabinets, granite counter top, and stainless appliances. The Great Room which features recessed lights, a ceiling fan and tall windows provides lots of light and a birds-eye view of OLDE TOWNE! Don't miss the second full bath that features a shower and a raised-height vanity with granite top. Also included for your convenience are 2-inch wood blinds, full-sized washer and dryer, and an assigned parking space. Building is Very quiet with only 2 apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 North Sycamore Street have any available units?
233 North Sycamore Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 North Sycamore Street have?
Some of 233 North Sycamore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 North Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 North Sycamore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 North Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 North Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Petersburg.
Does 233 North Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 233 North Sycamore Street does offer parking.
Does 233 North Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 North Sycamore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 North Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 233 North Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 North Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 233 North Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 North Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 North Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 North Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 North Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
