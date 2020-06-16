233 North Sycamore Street

Amenities

Don't miss this OPPORTUNITY to be the First to live in this Spacious UPSCALE completely RENOVATED apartment in the HEART of OLDE TOWNE Petersburg! Walk out your apartment building and be in the HEART of restaurants and shops! Inside, you will be greeted with the historic charm of 10-ft ceilings, tall windows with window seats and Beautiful refinished original heart-of-pine wide-plank floors. This two bedroom apartment also boasts all the contemporary features and conveniences! The master bedroom which accommodates a king or queen bed features a walk-in closet and a full bath with a raised-height granite-top vanity. The second bedroom accommodates a queen bed! You will love the high-end modern Kitchen that boasts white shaker cabinets, granite counter top, and stainless appliances. The Great Room which features recessed lights, a ceiling fan and tall windows provides lots of light and a birds-eye view of OLDE TOWNE! Don't miss the second full bath that features a shower and a raised-height vanity with granite top. Also included for your convenience are 2-inch wood blinds, full-sized washer and dryer, and an assigned parking space. Building is Very quiet with only 2 apartments!