Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:39 PM

9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE

9977 Capperton Drive · (703) 652-5710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9977 Capperton Drive, Oakton, VA 22124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Amazing Rental - 3BR, 2.5BA end unit, 2 level townhouse with one assigned parking space in sought after Blakelee in Oakton. Fresh Paint! Foyer will lead you to sophisticated living areas. Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, ample cabinets, ceramic tile floors, large bay window and eat-in kitchen space. Open dining/living combination will host large gatherings. Step down to living area with gas fireplace and direct access to fenced backyard and brick patio. Laundry area on main level. Spacious master bedroom suite with ceiling fan, wall closets and private bath. Secondary bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, storage and play. Trash is included in rent amount. Utilities are electric. Playground located right around the corner of the neighborhood! Conveniently located ~ only 1.5 miles to Vienna Metro, 123, I -66, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE have any available units?
9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE have?
Some of 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
