9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Amazing Rental - 3BR, 2.5BA end unit, 2 level townhouse with one assigned parking space in sought after Blakelee in Oakton. Fresh Paint! Foyer will lead you to sophisticated living areas. Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, ample cabinets, ceramic tile floors, large bay window and eat-in kitchen space. Open dining/living combination will host large gatherings. Step down to living area with gas fireplace and direct access to fenced backyard and brick patio. Laundry area on main level. Spacious master bedroom suite with ceiling fan, wall closets and private bath. Secondary bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, storage and play. Trash is included in rent amount. Utilities are electric. Playground located right around the corner of the neighborhood! Conveniently located ~ only 1.5 miles to Vienna Metro, 123, I -66, shops and restaurants.