9927 MILES STONE CT
9927 MILES STONE CT

9927 Miles Stone Court · No Longer Available
Location

9927 Miles Stone Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Year Lease Minimum! Beautiful, bright & large 3 level colonial in wonderful Courthouse Commons at end of cul-de-sac on corner lot! Kitchen upgrades will be completed prior to new tenant move in! Plenty of parking for guests. 5 minutes to Vienna metro! Large master bedroom w/ large in-suite bath. 3 large bedrooms upstairs w/ hallway bath. Large kitchen open to dining & living room. Fully finished basement! Nice backyard! Recently installed carpets, new paint, wall ovens, microwave & other updates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

9927 MILES STONE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Some of 9927 MILES STONE CT's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
9927 MILES STONE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 9927 MILES STONE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Yes, 9927 MILES STONE CT offers parking.
No, 9927 MILES STONE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 9927 MILES STONE CT does not have a pool.
No, 9927 MILES STONE CT does not have accessible units.
No, 9927 MILES STONE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
