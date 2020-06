Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace

Large Townhouse featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths. Open floor plan with open kitchen to drop down living room with fireplace. Clean home, freshly painted. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Walkout basement to fenced-in backyard. Close to everything, Vienna Metro Stop, I-66 and I-495. quick drive to DC or the mountains. Two parking spaces included in rent, additional parking on street.