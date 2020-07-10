Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground guest parking

9612 Masterworks Dr Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3BR Townhome in Country Creek! Walk to METRO - Renovated 3BR Townhome in Country Creek! Walk to METRO & Oakton High School in just minutes*Beautiful Kitchen featuring cherry cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & Breakfast Nook with additional cabinetry for extra storage! Formal Living Room & Dining Room with sliding glass doors leads to deck*Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level & upper level*Walk down to lower level with recess lighting, rec room, cozy brick fireplace & full size window to bring lots of natural light to basement + storage room*Master Suite upper level with LUX master bathroom, double sink granite vanity & tiled floors*2 additional nicely sized bedrooms upper level*Back deck with view to common area walks down to patio & fenced, private yard*Bonus extra green space behind townhome adds yardspace to use & privacy from other homes & leads directly to Nottoway Park pathway! Close to everything, including playgrounds, parks, biking, shopping, the Vienna Metro, I-66, I-495, Route 29 and Route 50*Ample Guest Parking*NEWLY re-zoned to sought-after elementary school - Thoreau MS!Oakton-Thoreau Pyramid district! This home truly has it all! VIRTUAL TOUR: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0podWsIiwueLRPQMfMfwwFA8Q



*AVAILABLE 8.1.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964



