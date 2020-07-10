All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

9612 Masterworks Dr

9612 Masterworks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9612 Masterworks Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
guest parking
9612 Masterworks Dr Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3BR Townhome in Country Creek! Walk to METRO - Renovated 3BR Townhome in Country Creek! Walk to METRO & Oakton High School in just minutes*Beautiful Kitchen featuring cherry cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & Breakfast Nook with additional cabinetry for extra storage! Formal Living Room & Dining Room with sliding glass doors leads to deck*Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level & upper level*Walk down to lower level with recess lighting, rec room, cozy brick fireplace & full size window to bring lots of natural light to basement + storage room*Master Suite upper level with LUX master bathroom, double sink granite vanity & tiled floors*2 additional nicely sized bedrooms upper level*Back deck with view to common area walks down to patio & fenced, private yard*Bonus extra green space behind townhome adds yardspace to use & privacy from other homes & leads directly to Nottoway Park pathway! Close to everything, including playgrounds, parks, biking, shopping, the Vienna Metro, I-66, I-495, Route 29 and Route 50*Ample Guest Parking*NEWLY re-zoned to sought-after elementary school - Thoreau MS!Oakton-Thoreau Pyramid district! This home truly has it all! VIRTUAL TOUR: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0podWsIiwueLRPQMfMfwwFA8Q

*AVAILABLE 8.1.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964

(RLNE5828779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 Masterworks Dr have any available units?
9612 Masterworks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9612 Masterworks Dr have?
Some of 9612 Masterworks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9612 Masterworks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9612 Masterworks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 Masterworks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9612 Masterworks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9612 Masterworks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9612 Masterworks Dr offers parking.
Does 9612 Masterworks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 Masterworks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 Masterworks Dr have a pool?
No, 9612 Masterworks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9612 Masterworks Dr have accessible units?
No, 9612 Masterworks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 Masterworks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9612 Masterworks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

