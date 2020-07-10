9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Only an 8 minute walk to the Vienna Metro Station!! Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse. Great open kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and upgraded cabinets. All new bathrooms with tile shower and tub surrounds, and granite counter tops. Large master suite with sitting room, double closets and full master bath. All new double pane windows. Newly remodeled lower level with full bath ( will be finished before tenant move-in). two designated parking spots and two additional visitor parking. Prime location and close to schools, buses, Metro, and freeway.