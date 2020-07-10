All apartments in Oakton
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE

9604 Masterworks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9604 Masterworks Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Only an 8 minute walk to the Vienna Metro Station!! Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse. Great open kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and upgraded cabinets. All new bathrooms with tile shower and tub surrounds, and granite counter tops. Large master suite with sitting room, double closets and full master bath. All new double pane windows. Newly remodeled lower level with full bath ( will be finished before tenant move-in). two designated parking spots and two additional visitor parking. Prime location and close to schools, buses, Metro, and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE have any available units?
9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE have?
Some of 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9604 MASTERWORKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

