Oakton, VA
9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109

9486 Virginia Center Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

9486 Virginia Center Blvd, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Across from Vienna Metro! Spacious,3rd floor Bright 2 BR / 2 BT condominium . Wall to wall carpet, 9 ft ceiling, and 1 reserved garage parking space plus 1 visitor space. Vacant, Ready to move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 have any available units?
9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 have?
Some of 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 currently offering any rent specials?
9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 pet-friendly?
No, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 offer parking?
Yes, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 offers parking.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 have a pool?
No, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 does not have a pool.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 have accessible units?
No, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD 109 has units with dishwashers.

