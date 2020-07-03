All apartments in Oakton
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM

3206 SILVERSTONE COURT

3206 Silverstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Silverstone Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this lovely 3 level townhouse with a convenient Oakton location! The eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and Corian counters for easy maintenance. The main level features laminate wood flooring in the hallway and living room. The focal point of the living room is a wood burning fireplace! Sliding glass doors open to a gorgeous fully fenced patio and garden. An updated powder room completes the main level. The upstairs has three bedrooms. The master bedroom features laminate flooring and a full master bath. There is also a separate hall bath. The spacious finished basement includes a large recreation room, a second half bath and a large Laundry room. The location is superb: Close to Vienna Metro, I 66, Commuter Bus Routes & Oakton Shopping Center. For parking use spaces marked #31 or park on Flagpole Lane.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT have any available units?
3206 SILVERSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT have?
Some of 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3206 SILVERSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT offers parking.
Does 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT have a pool?
No, 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 SILVERSTONE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

