3206 SILVERSTONE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Welcome to this lovely 3 level townhouse with a convenient Oakton location! The eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and Corian counters for easy maintenance. The main level features laminate wood flooring in the hallway and living room. The focal point of the living room is a wood burning fireplace! Sliding glass doors open to a gorgeous fully fenced patio and garden. An updated powder room completes the main level. The upstairs has three bedrooms. The master bedroom features laminate flooring and a full master bath. There is also a separate hall bath. The spacious finished basement includes a large recreation room, a second half bath and a large Laundry room. The location is superb: Close to Vienna Metro, I 66, Commuter Bus Routes & Oakton Shopping Center. For parking use spaces marked #31 or park on Flagpole Lane.