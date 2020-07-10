3161 BRADFORD WOOD COURT

Amenities

Beautiful, newly renovated 3 level colonial with full bedroom and bathroom in lower level. This property is located in the quiet community of Concord Village. This townhome has been beautifully renovated with new windows, new hardwood floors, new appliances, new carpet, new paint. Appliances are stainless steel. Breakfast area is in kitchen with gleaming granite countertops. The lower level has a fireplace with full bedroom and full bathroom and fireplace. Minutes from the metro, shopping and restaurants and Tysons Corner is 10 minutes away. Route 66 and 495 are also a short distance away. Owner would like multi-year lease.