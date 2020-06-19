3157 BORGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wonderful end-unit townhome in Oakton HS district, near major commuting routes and shopping, and less than 2 miles from Vienna Metro! This beautiful townhome has been freshly painted throughout and has so much to offer! Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area opens to a beautiful two-level deck, fenced yard, and backs to woods. Large basement that can be used as an extra family room/bonus room or bedroom with two closets and upgraded full bathroom. Separate laundry room with lots of storage. The master bedroom has an extra office or reading space, four closets, and master bathroom with double sinks. You'll love living near the great shops, restaurants, and convenience of the Oakton/Vienna/Fairfax area!