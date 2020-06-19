All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 3157 BORGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
3157 BORGE STREET
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

3157 BORGE STREET

3157 Borge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3157 Borge Street, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wonderful end-unit townhome in Oakton HS district, near major commuting routes and shopping, and less than 2 miles from Vienna Metro! This beautiful townhome has been freshly painted throughout and has so much to offer! Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area opens to a beautiful two-level deck, fenced yard, and backs to woods. Large basement that can be used as an extra family room/bonus room or bedroom with two closets and upgraded full bathroom. Separate laundry room with lots of storage. The master bedroom has an extra office or reading space, four closets, and master bathroom with double sinks. You'll love living near the great shops, restaurants, and convenience of the Oakton/Vienna/Fairfax area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3157 BORGE STREET have any available units?
3157 BORGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3157 BORGE STREET have?
Some of 3157 BORGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3157 BORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3157 BORGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3157 BORGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3157 BORGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3157 BORGE STREET offer parking?
No, 3157 BORGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3157 BORGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3157 BORGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3157 BORGE STREET have a pool?
No, 3157 BORGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3157 BORGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3157 BORGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3157 BORGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3157 BORGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University