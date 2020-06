Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LOOK NO FURTHER! WELCOME TO THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME, IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS, MINUTES TO HOMETOWN VIENNA, DO YOU COMMUTE? CLOSE TO I-66, PLUS YOUR NEW HOME IS ONLY JUST 1.5 MILES TO THE VIENNA METRO. BALCONY BACKING TO COMMON AREA. HATHORNE VILLAGE IS A BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED COMMUNITY, IN A PARK-LIKE WOODED SETTING. WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT THIS LOVELY CONDO.