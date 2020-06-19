Must see end unit all brick with fence yard, all new windows, new appliances, new flooring throughout, granite counters, wet bar basement, window treatments in place, new lighting and fixtures, new vanities and tops, shows well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT have any available units?
3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.