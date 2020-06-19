All apartments in Oakton
3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT

3110 Bradford Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3110 Bradford Wood Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must see end unit all brick with fence yard, all new windows, new appliances, new flooring throughout, granite counters, wet bar basement, window treatments in place, new lighting and fixtures, new vanities and tops, shows well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT have any available units?
3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 BRADFORD WOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
