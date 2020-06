Amenities

Newly renovated condo. Fresh paint, new floors and carpet. Granite counter tops and new appliances. In unit washer and dryer. Walk in closet in master. Beautiful setting with picnic areas and pool. Close to major roads and shopping. Walking distance to Metro and Cue bus stop. Pool, club house, play ground etc available.