3080 White Birch Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes! Wonderful brick front townhome w/4bdrms, 3 full bths, finshed lower level with doors to walk-out to the lower deck & backyard*One of the largest models in the development*Separate DR, LR & FR. Large kitchen, & spacious bedrooms*Home also has 2 fireplaces, & large bay window that brings in lots of light*Excellent location! Community amenities include swimming pool, tennis court and 2 large tot lots. Oakton High School pyramid. Townhouse has 2 reserved parking spots, visitor parking pass, and ample street parking. Close access to 66, 495, shopping and entertainment at Mosaic*AVAILABLE 7.1.2020*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b33f418c-6a28-4bfb-8d8c-911240c05ae8/?utm_source=captureapp*VISITORS ARE ASKED TO WEAR MASKS & REMOVE SHOES*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



(RLNE5840286)