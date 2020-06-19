All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3080 White Birch Ct

3080 White Birch Court · No Longer Available
Location

3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes! Wonderful brick front townhome w/4bdrms, 3 full bths, finshed lower level with doors to walk-out to the lower deck & backyard*One of the largest models in the development*Separate DR, LR & FR. Large kitchen, & spacious bedrooms*Home also has 2 fireplaces, & large bay window that brings in lots of light*Excellent location! Community amenities include swimming pool, tennis court and 2 large tot lots. Oakton High School pyramid. Townhouse has 2 reserved parking spots, visitor parking pass, and ample street parking. Close access to 66, 495, shopping and entertainment at Mosaic*AVAILABLE 7.1.2020*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b33f418c-6a28-4bfb-8d8c-911240c05ae8/?utm_source=captureapp*VISITORS ARE ASKED TO WEAR MASKS & REMOVE SHOES*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5840286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 White Birch Ct have any available units?
3080 White Birch Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3080 White Birch Ct have?
Some of 3080 White Birch Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3080 White Birch Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3080 White Birch Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 White Birch Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3080 White Birch Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3080 White Birch Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3080 White Birch Ct does offer parking.
Does 3080 White Birch Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3080 White Birch Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 White Birch Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3080 White Birch Ct has a pool.
Does 3080 White Birch Ct have accessible units?
No, 3080 White Birch Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 White Birch Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3080 White Birch Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
