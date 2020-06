3034 WINTER PINE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION; OAKTON HIGH SCHOOL; SHOWS WELL; 3-LEVEL TH; 3/4 BEDROOMS; 3.5 BATHS; PLUS 2 WOOD BURNING FP's; HOME BACKS AND IS ADJACENT TO PARKLAND WITH GREENERY AND PRIVACY; SHORT WALK THRU PARK TRAILS TO VIENNA METRO STATION. BRIGHT AND LIGHT WITH MULTIPLE FULL WALK-OUTS TO BOTH A LARGE MAIN LEVEL DECK WITH TREED VIEWS AND ALSO TO A LOWER LEVEL PATIO WITH FULLY FENCED BACKYARD; LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ENJOY GAS COOKING, AMPLE CORIAN COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE; WOOD FLOORING ABOUNDS ON MAIN AND LOWER LEVELS; LARGE DINING ROOM WITH STEP-DOWN ADJACENT LIVING ROOM WITH FP LEADING TO THE LARGE DECK; QUIET REAR FACING MASTER BEDROOM SUITE w/BATH AND VERY LARGE TH WALK-IN CLOSET; ADDITIONAL UPPER BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZE AND ADJACENT TO HALL BATH WITH TUB; LOWER LEVEL LIGHT AND BRIGHT REC/FAMILY ROOM w/WOOD FLOORING, AN ADDITIONAL FP AND FULL WALK-OUT; ALSO ON THE LOWER LEVEL IS AN ADDITIONAL 4TH BEDROOM OR DEN WITH ADJACENT NEWLY RENOVATED FULL BATH; ECONOMICAL AND EFFICIENT NGAS FOR H/W/C; WASHER/DRYER; COMMUNITY POOL/TENNIS/TOT; ADJACENT TRAILS IN PARKLAND; WELCOME HOME.