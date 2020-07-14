All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:24 PM

2907 BLEEKER STREET

2907 Bleeker Street · No Longer Available
Location

2907 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
APPLICATION REGISTERED..... FOR RENT OR SALE, WILL CONSIDER LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE!!! Gorgeous ground floor end unit condo filled with natural light and just steps to the Vienna Metro! Fabulous Master suite with walk in closet, luxurious ensuite bathroom with 2 sinks, great cabinet space, sep shower & soaking tub and linen closet. Second master suite with walk in closet. Gourmet kitchen boasts ample counter and cabinet space with a pantry, 5 burner gas range, stainless steel appliances and big breakfast bar. HUGE living room with windows on two sides and door to patio. Laundry room in unit. Steps away from the Providence Community Center - FREE to residents with a great GYM, Basketball, senior activities daily and much more! Upon acceptance of lease, it will be off the market for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 BLEEKER STREET have any available units?
2907 BLEEKER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 BLEEKER STREET have?
Some of 2907 BLEEKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 BLEEKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2907 BLEEKER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 BLEEKER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2907 BLEEKER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2907 BLEEKER STREET offer parking?
No, 2907 BLEEKER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2907 BLEEKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 BLEEKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 BLEEKER STREET have a pool?
No, 2907 BLEEKER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2907 BLEEKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2907 BLEEKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 BLEEKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 BLEEKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
