2907 BLEEKER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry

APPLICATION REGISTERED..... FOR RENT OR SALE, WILL CONSIDER LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE!!! Gorgeous ground floor end unit condo filled with natural light and just steps to the Vienna Metro! Fabulous Master suite with walk in closet, luxurious ensuite bathroom with 2 sinks, great cabinet space, sep shower & soaking tub and linen closet. Second master suite with walk in closet. Gourmet kitchen boasts ample counter and cabinet space with a pantry, 5 burner gas range, stainless steel appliances and big breakfast bar. HUGE living room with windows on two sides and door to patio. Laundry room in unit. Steps away from the Providence Community Center - FREE to residents with a great GYM, Basketball, senior activities daily and much more! Upon acceptance of lease, it will be off the market for sale.