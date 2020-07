Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION *WALK TO OAKTON HIGH SCHOOL* 1 MILE TO VIENNA METRO*THIS 3 BR 3.5 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE IS SUPER SPACIOUS * UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPL. GRANITE COUNTERS~ 4 FRENCH DOORS BREAKFAST NOOK~FAMILY ROOM~FORMAL DINING WITH 2 SIDED FIREPLACE~LARGE LIVING ROOM~3 LARGE UPDATED BEDROOMS & 2 LARGE BATHROOMS ON TOP LEVEL~ LOWER LEVEL CAN BE USED AS A FULL SUITE ~DOOR FOR PRIVACY~FULL BASEMENT BATHROOM~ WALKOUT BASEMENT TO PATIO AND FENCED IN YARD~ WALK TO METRO~WALK TO OAKTON HIGH SCHOOL~ 2 CAR GARAGE & 2 DRIVEWAY PARKING SPOTS~CENTRAL LOCATION 5 MINUTES TO 66 & SHOPPING* PLEASE WEAR GLOVES AND MASKS ~PET DEPOSIT FOR 1 PET $1000 IF APPROVED PET RENT $25 ~NEUTERED PET ONLY - NO PUUPY -PRE APPROVAL & REFERENCES REQUIRED