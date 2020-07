Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Come Enjoy this Active Over 55 Community! Large Avington III model with over 1400 of luxury living! END UNIT ON TOP FLOOR!. Windows on two sides....Spacious master with walk-in closet, large bath & room to relax! Library/office for work! Garage space and extra storage unit too! Balcony for outdoor enjoyment! Freshly painted and ready for new tenant! Call today!