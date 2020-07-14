2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Gorgeous 4-Bedroom, 3.5-Bathroom, All-Brick, END Town House ***Hardwood Floor in Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath Powder Room, and Halls ***Formal Living Room and Dining Room with Bay Window ***Gourmet Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Center Aisle, and Breakfast Room with French Door Leading to Deck ***The Upper Level offers: a Master Bedroom with Sitting Area and Walk-In Closet; a Master Bathroom; Two (2) additional Bedrooms; and a Full Hall Bathroom ***The Lower Level offers: a Bedroom, a Full Bathroom, a Separate Laundry Room, and a Large Recreation Room with Fireplace in a Walk-Out Level Basement which leads to a Beautiful Brick Patio and to a Landscaped Fenced Backyard ***One of the Prettiest END Town House Near VIENNA METRO, just 0.5 Miles away, 12-Minute Walk.