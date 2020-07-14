All apartments in Oakton
2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE
2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE

2857 Sutton Oaks Lane · (703) 862-4256
Location

2857 Sutton Oaks Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2244 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 4-Bedroom, 3.5-Bathroom, All-Brick, END Town House ***Hardwood Floor in Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath Powder Room, and Halls ***Formal Living Room and Dining Room with Bay Window ***Gourmet Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Center Aisle, and Breakfast Room with French Door Leading to Deck ***The Upper Level offers: a Master Bedroom with Sitting Area and Walk-In Closet; a Master Bathroom; Two (2) additional Bedrooms; and a Full Hall Bathroom ***The Lower Level offers: a Bedroom, a Full Bathroom, a Separate Laundry Room, and a Large Recreation Room with Fireplace in a Walk-Out Level Basement which leads to a Beautiful Brick Patio and to a Landscaped Fenced Backyard ***One of the Prettiest END Town House Near VIENNA METRO, just 0.5 Miles away, 12-Minute Walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE have any available units?
2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE have?
Some of 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE offer parking?
No, 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE have a pool?
No, 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE has units with dishwashers.
