Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:25 PM

2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE

2789 Marywood Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2789 Marywood Oaks Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous end unit townhome that is the largest in the community offering approximately 3,000 square feet! The extended floor plan features a three level bump out and a long expanded driveway in addition to the two car garage. The main level is open and airy with tons of windows and a three sided gas fireplace. The main and upper bedroom level contain gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Three full baths plus a powder room. The lower level walk out is fully carpeted and offers many options with the fourth bedroom, third full bath, and unique floor plan. Walk out to your paver patio or enjoy your huge deck, which backs to Nottoway Park. It is very easy to get to Vienna Metro which you can access from the path through Nottoway Park directly behind your home. Popular and highly rated Oakton HS cluster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE have any available units?
2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE have?
Some of 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE offers parking.
Does 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE have a pool?
No, 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE has units with dishwashers.
