2789 MARYWOOD OAKS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous end unit townhome that is the largest in the community offering approximately 3,000 square feet! The extended floor plan features a three level bump out and a long expanded driveway in addition to the two car garage. The main level is open and airy with tons of windows and a three sided gas fireplace. The main and upper bedroom level contain gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Three full baths plus a powder room. The lower level walk out is fully carpeted and offers many options with the fourth bedroom, third full bath, and unique floor plan. Walk out to your paver patio or enjoy your huge deck, which backs to Nottoway Park. It is very easy to get to Vienna Metro which you can access from the path through Nottoway Park directly behind your home. Popular and highly rated Oakton HS cluster.