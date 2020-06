Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

***THIS TOWNHOME WILL KNOCK YOU OUT*** EVERYTHING HAS BEEN UPGRADED*** CERAMIC TILE*** WASHER&DRYER***NEUTRAL COLOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE***PULL DOWN ATTIC STAIRS FOR EXTRA STORAGE***BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COURTYARD*** PERFECT 10*** THIS PLACE IS VACANT & READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY*** THANKS FOR SHOWING***