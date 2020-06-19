All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE

2223 Abbotsford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2223 Abbotsford Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom & 2.5 bath Single Family Home in Vienna~s Tanglewood neighborhood. The home has a 2-car attached garage, Large screened porch & fenced backyard. Recently paint thru-out. Hardwood flooring and Main Level Carpet only 2 years Old. 2 FP's in FR & LR. Eat-in Kitchen w/ Sep Formal Dining Room. Mud Room w/washer & Dryer located on the main level. Nice Master Bedroom w/ private renovated bathroom. MBR Closet was 5th Bedroom and can be converted to a nursery. 3 additional large Bedrooms on the upper level w/ ceiling fans & shared renovated hall bath. Home comes with a whole house back-up generator. Tons of storage in the basement 2 parks just around the corner. WO&D Trail is only a 1.2 mile away! Rt 123 and 66 are just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have any available units?
2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University