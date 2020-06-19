2223 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom & 2.5 bath Single Family Home in Vienna~s Tanglewood neighborhood. The home has a 2-car attached garage, Large screened porch & fenced backyard. Recently paint thru-out. Hardwood flooring and Main Level Carpet only 2 years Old. 2 FP's in FR & LR. Eat-in Kitchen w/ Sep Formal Dining Room. Mud Room w/washer & Dryer located on the main level. Nice Master Bedroom w/ private renovated bathroom. MBR Closet was 5th Bedroom and can be converted to a nursery. 3 additional large Bedrooms on the upper level w/ ceiling fans & shared renovated hall bath. Home comes with a whole house back-up generator. Tons of storage in the basement 2 parks just around the corner. WO&D Trail is only a 1.2 mile away! Rt 123 and 66 are just minutes away!