Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground

Spacious and quiet condo features a soaring ceiling, loft, updated kitchen and baths, contemporary light fixtures, a large balcony with morning sun and more. 2 big bedrooms and baths. Master bdrm.features large walk in closet. Both bedrooms and living have access to the balcony. Near dog park, playground, schools and commuting routes (29, 50, 495), two miles to Vienna Metro. Oakton highs school. Available immediately