Last updated May 29 2020

10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD

10116 Oakton Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Location

10116 Oakton Terrace Road, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Many updates and improvements in this spacious condo boast a full kitchen, separate dining room, living room with wood burning fireplace and a light and bright sun room with access to your private balcony. Upgraded cabinets and appliances in the kitchen make your meal planning enjoyable and the pass through to the dining room enhances entertaining with your friends. The size of the master bedroom will delight you as well as the full size bathroom with tile flooring. A laundry room with full size washer and dryer is spacious and a good work area but tucked away from the traffic flow of the unit. New wall to wall carpeting will make this feel like a brand new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have any available units?
10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have?
Some of 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD offer parking?
No, 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have a pool?
No, 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10116 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

