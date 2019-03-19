All apartments in Oak Grove
46051 Marble Ter

46051 Marble Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

46051 Marble Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

granite counters
parking
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
You are home in this beautifully kept 3 level town home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and its own private parking. The home boasts an open living room which flows into a contemporary kitchen with granite counter tops, and custom cabinetry. Well kept home ready for its next tenant. Great community perfectly located in the heart of Sterling, minutes away from major highways, shops and dining. Enjoy the outdoors with community tennis courts and tot lots. Discounted rent with long term lease plan. Presented to you by Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse. Contact Haseeb for more information or to schedule a showing at 703.850.7621

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46051 Marble Ter have any available units?
46051 Marble Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 46051 Marble Ter have?
Some of 46051 Marble Ter's amenities include granite counters, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46051 Marble Ter currently offering any rent specials?
46051 Marble Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46051 Marble Ter pet-friendly?
No, 46051 Marble Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 46051 Marble Ter offer parking?
Yes, 46051 Marble Ter offers parking.
Does 46051 Marble Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46051 Marble Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46051 Marble Ter have a pool?
No, 46051 Marble Ter does not have a pool.
Does 46051 Marble Ter have accessible units?
No, 46051 Marble Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 46051 Marble Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 46051 Marble Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46051 Marble Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 46051 Marble Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

