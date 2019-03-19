46051 Marble Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

You are home in this beautifully kept 3 level town home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and its own private parking. The home boasts an open living room which flows into a contemporary kitchen with granite counter tops, and custom cabinetry. Well kept home ready for its next tenant. Great community perfectly located in the heart of Sterling, minutes away from major highways, shops and dining. Enjoy the outdoors with community tennis courts and tot lots. Discounted rent with long term lease plan. Presented to you by Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse. Contact Haseeb for more information or to schedule a showing at 703.850.7621