Oak Grove, VA
22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 PM

22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace

22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace · (703) 585-7359
Oak Grove
Location

22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Townhome. Great Location. Double Car Garage. Easy access to Dulles airport, Dulles Mall, new metro rail (Silver Line), Herndon Park-and-Ride, easy access to toll road 267, few miles to shopping/dinning spots.
Townhome includes special features such as a mini-suite in the lower level with full bath and plenty of closets. Beautiful patio off main level. Nice fenced yard with open space! Open Floor Plan with wood flooring. Upgraded kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances, beautiful island! Small Pets: Ask Apply on line : https://dfire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace have any available units?
22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace have?
Some of 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace offers parking.
Does 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace have a pool?
No, 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace have accessible units?
No, 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace has units with air conditioning.
