North Springfield, VA
5601 EARLEHURST STREET
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

5601 EARLEHURST STREET

5601 Earlehurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Earlehurst Street, North Springfield, VA 22151
North Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great location inside beltway. Community pool has membership in Northern Virginia Swim League, pool has both a swim team and a dive team. Lake Accotink park is easy access approximately 1 mile away. Walking distance 1/4 mile to elementary school. House has no carpet. Newly renovated home with 4/5 BR, 1.5 baths, (there is a 5th room that can also be a 5th bedroom, den, kitchen with gas stove and granite counters. hardwood floors, extra refrigerator and freezer. Tile floors in kitchen. Large corner lot. Easy access to 395 and 495. Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment are easily accessed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 EARLEHURST STREET have any available units?
5601 EARLEHURST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5601 EARLEHURST STREET have?
Some of 5601 EARLEHURST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 EARLEHURST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5601 EARLEHURST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 EARLEHURST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5601 EARLEHURST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Springfield.
Does 5601 EARLEHURST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5601 EARLEHURST STREET offers parking.
Does 5601 EARLEHURST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 EARLEHURST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 EARLEHURST STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5601 EARLEHURST STREET has a pool.
Does 5601 EARLEHURST STREET have accessible units?
No, 5601 EARLEHURST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 EARLEHURST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 EARLEHURST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 EARLEHURST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5601 EARLEHURST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

