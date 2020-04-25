5601 EARLEHURST STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great location inside beltway. Community pool has membership in Northern Virginia Swim League, pool has both a swim team and a dive team. Lake Accotink park is easy access approximately 1 mile away. Walking distance 1/4 mile to elementary school. House has no carpet. Newly renovated home with 4/5 BR, 1.5 baths, (there is a 5th room that can also be a 5th bedroom, den, kitchen with gas stove and granite counters. hardwood floors, extra refrigerator and freezer. Tile floors in kitchen. Large corner lot. Easy access to 395 and 495. Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment are easily accessed.