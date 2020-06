Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This adorable cottage is calling you HOME! Stop living in crowded apartment buildings and see what a difference a little privacy makes. Full appliance package, including washer/dryer, dishwasher, electric range and refrigerator. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, too. The nice, fenced back yard gives you plenty of space for barbecues, vegetable gardens and enjoying sunshine. Isn't it time to break away and enjoy your freedom from the maddening crowd today!