871 W 41st St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

ODUrent offers another great property...



Style:

duplex (up/down)

#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath *Private Deck*

#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath



Lease Dates:

#A: 5/29/20-5/23/21 - LEASED!

#B: NOW/JUNE-5/23/21 - AVAILABLE



Features:

Our college favorite duplex, perfect for roommates with 4 large bedrooms

Large deck of the kitchen

Plenty of closet space

Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar

Walk to University Pizza, Village gym, Dirty Buffalo, Monarch Village, Cogans, Starving Artist Cafe, The Edge, Mojo Bones and Borjos!

Security System in Unit A

Unit A and B: Wood-Planked Living Room



Utilities Not Included:

Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



No Pets Allowed



