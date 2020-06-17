All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 871 W 41st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
871 W 41st St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

871 W 41st St

871 West 41st Street · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

871 West 41st Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 87141st A & B · Avail. now

$1,796

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
ODUrent offers another great property...

Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath *Private Deck*
#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath

Lease Dates:
#A: 5/29/20-5/23/21 - LEASED!
#B: NOW/JUNE-5/23/21 - AVAILABLE

Features:
Our college favorite duplex, perfect for roommates with 4 large bedrooms
Large deck of the kitchen
Plenty of closet space
Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to University Pizza, Village gym, Dirty Buffalo, Monarch Village, Cogans, Starving Artist Cafe, The Edge, Mojo Bones and Borjos!
Security System in Unit A
Unit A and B: Wood-Planked Living Room

Utilities Not Included:
Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2070892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 W 41st St have any available units?
871 W 41st St has a unit available for $1,796 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 871 W 41st St have?
Some of 871 W 41st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 W 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
871 W 41st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 W 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 871 W 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 871 W 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 871 W 41st St does offer parking.
Does 871 W 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 W 41st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 W 41st St have a pool?
No, 871 W 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 871 W 41st St have accessible units?
No, 871 W 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 871 W 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 W 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 871 W 41st St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23513
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity