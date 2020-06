Amenities

The left unit in this duplex (UNIT A) is ready to move-into immediately. Three bed, 1 bath. Bedrooms are upstairs. Gas and electric are metered separately and paid by the tenant. Tenant will pay a portion of the water. Heat is gas radiator. Beautiful original oak floors. New paint and some updates throughout this lovely duplex! Washer/Dryer Included. Nice deck off the back of house with small yard shared with other unit. Parking enough for 1 cars. This unit is currently furnished but can also be rented unfurnished. A few blocks from ODU and the downtown Norfolk! Don't miss this wonderful duplex unit! Apply online at www.rcvirginia.com. Call for a tour today!

Schools are Larchmont Elementary, Blair Middle, & Maury High