4209 Parker Ave

Amenities
ODUrent Offers Another Great Property!
Style:
Duplex (up/down)
#A:(down) 5 bed, 2 bath
#B:(up) 5 bed, 2 bath
Rent and Lease Dates:
#A: 7/6/20-7/10/21 - AVAILABLE
#B: 7/6/20-7/10/21 - Leased!
Features:
Includes plenty of parking, large living room and kitchen with a bonus dining area, central air, and washer/dryer in unit. Next to ODU Baseball and Soccer Fields (Corner of 42nd and Parker Ave). Both units have a dishwasher. Unit A: Wood-Planked Living Room. Unit B Wood-Planked Living Room.
Utilities Not Included:
Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2079145)