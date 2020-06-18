4209 Parker Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ODUrent Offers Another Great Property!



Style:

Duplex (up/down)

#A:(down) 5 bed, 2 bath

#B:(up) 5 bed, 2 bath



Rent and Lease Dates:

#A: 7/6/20-7/10/21 - AVAILABLE

#B: 7/6/20-7/10/21 - Leased!



Features:

Includes plenty of parking, large living room and kitchen with a bonus dining area, central air, and washer/dryer in unit. Next to ODU Baseball and Soccer Fields (Corner of 42nd and Parker Ave). Both units have a dishwasher. Unit A: Wood-Planked Living Room. Unit B Wood-Planked Living Room.



Utilities Not Included:

Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



No Pets Allowed



