Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4209 Parker Ave

4209 Parker Avenue · (757) 675-6500
Location

4209 Parker Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 4209 Parker Ave A & B · Avail. now

$2,395

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent Offers Another Great Property!

Style:
Duplex (up/down)
#A:(down) 5 bed, 2 bath
#B:(up) 5 bed, 2 bath

Rent and Lease Dates:
#A: 7/6/20-7/10/21 - AVAILABLE
#B: 7/6/20-7/10/21 - Leased!

Features:
Includes plenty of parking, large living room and kitchen with a bonus dining area, central air, and washer/dryer in unit. Next to ODU Baseball and Soccer Fields (Corner of 42nd and Parker Ave). Both units have a dishwasher. Unit A: Wood-Planked Living Room. Unit B Wood-Planked Living Room.

Utilities Not Included:
Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2079145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Parker Ave have any available units?
4209 Parker Ave has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Parker Ave have?
Some of 4209 Parker Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Parker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Parker Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Parker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Parker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 4209 Parker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4209 Parker Ave does offer parking.
Does 4209 Parker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 Parker Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Parker Ave have a pool?
No, 4209 Parker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Parker Ave have accessible units?
No, 4209 Parker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Parker Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 Parker Ave has units with dishwashers.
